Engineering student washed away in canal

Published: 2:04 pm

Nalgonda: An Engineering student Nishanth Reddy was washed away in left canal of NSP at Shettipalem of Vemulapally mandal in Nalgonda district.

He was native of Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. Along with his four friends, Nishanth Reddy came to left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Shettipalem at midnight of Thursday and was washed away in the canal.

Vemulapally police took four frirends of Nishanth into the custody and were enquiring with them why they came to the canal at midnight and how incident was happened. More details about incident yet be known.

