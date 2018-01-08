By | Published: 2:53 pm 2:58 pm

Hyderabad​:​ The LB Nagar police nabbed a four-member gang of chain snatchers​,​ including three engineering students​,​ ​here on Monday. Police​, who said the gang was involved ​in 18 cases,​​ recovered ​stolen goods worth Rs.17 lakh​ from the gang. ​

The arrested gang members ​were identified as Chavan Suraj, 21, ​a ​BTech first year ​student who was ​detained from CMR Engineering college, K. Pavan kumar, 20, ​a ​BTech third year ​student ​from Guru​ Nanak ​E​ngineering ​C​ollege, Owais Ahmed,19, ​a ​Polytechnic ​dropout and Rohit ​Kumar, 20, ​a ​BTech third year ​student who was also ​detained.

According to the police, Suraj and Pavan Kumar ​we​re both schoolmates. They ​were detained by their colleges as they failed in.the annual exams. ​In the mean time, they ​made friends with other two as​ ​well.

Police said the youngsters ​were addicted to alcohol, smoking and marijuana and ​had turned to chain snatching to make money.

The gang move​d around​ in residential colonies in the early hours searching for ​elderly and lonely women walking ​along isolated streets. They snatch​ed​ their gold ​chains ​and ​sold the same later.