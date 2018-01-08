Engineering students who took to chain snatching nabbed in Hyderabad​

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police nabbed a four-member gang of chain snatchers, including three engineering students, here on Monday. Police, who said the gang was involved in 18 cases, recovered stolen goods worth Rs.17 lakh from the gang.
The arrested gang members were identified as Chavan Suraj, 21, a BTech first year student who was detained from CMR Engineering college, K. Pavan kumar, 20, a BTech third year student from Guru Nanak Engineering College, Owais Ahmed,19, a Polytechnic dropout and Rohit Kumar, 20, a BTech third year student who was also detained.
According to the police, Suraj and Pavan Kumar were both schoolmates. They were detained by their colleges as they failed in.the annual exams. In the mean time, they made friends with other two as well.
Police said the youngsters were addicted to alcohol, smoking and marijuana and had turned to chain snatching to make money.
The gang moved around in residential colonies in the early hours searching for elderly and lonely women walking along isolated streets. They snatched their gold chains and sold the same later.