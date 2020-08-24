Engineers’ body seek Rs 2 cr compensation to kin of Srisailam fire victims

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electrical Engineers Association (TEEA) has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the CMD of Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao to pay a compensation of Rs 2 crore each to the kin of all the nine persons who lost their lives in the fire mishap at the Srisailam Left Bank Hydroelectric Power Station on Thursday night.

The members of the association offered condolences to their colleagues on Monday, lit candles and observed silence in their memory.

Speaking at the condolence meeting, TEEA president N Sivaji termed the fire mishap as very unfortunate in which nine of their colleagues lost their lives while discharging their duty. “They tried to save the power plant without considering their own safety. Young engineers with bright future also lost their life,” he said.

He said that the association members met with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and also the CMD on Monday and sought financial help for the families of the deceased after explaining that the newly recruited engineers won’t be receiving any pension because of service rules. The Minister responded positively, Sivaji said. He said that all the electricity employees are ready to contribute their mite for the families of the deceased.

The association also urged the government to ensure the safety of their brethren who work under risky conditions and demanded the government to declare August 21 as Martyrs Day.

They expressed hope that mishap should be lost in the history of hydel power generation units in the country.

