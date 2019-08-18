England and Australia draw second Ashes Test

London: The second Test between England and Australia ended in a draw at Lord’s on Sunday.

Australia, set an unlikely 267 to win in a minimum of 48 overs after England captain Joe Root’s declaration, finished on 154-6, with Marnus Labuschagne — Test cricket’s first concussion substitute — top-scoring with 59.

A draw always looked likely in a match that saw five whole sessions lost to rain and Australia’s Steve Smith ruled out with concussion on Sunday after being hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during his 92 on Saturday.

Four wickets after tea gave England hope of what would have been a stunning win.

Ashes-holders Australia, bidding for their first Test series win away to England in 18 years, remain 1-0 up in the five-match campaign following their 251-run victory at Edgbaston last week.

The third Test at Headingley starts on Thursday.

Brief scores: England 258 (R Burns 53, J Bairstow 52; J Hazlewood 3-58, P Cummins 3-61, N Lyon 3-68) and 258-5 dec (B Stokes 115 no; P Cummins 3-35) Australia 250 (S Smith 92; S Broad 4-65, C Woakes 3-61) and 154-6 (M Labuschagne 59; J Archer 3-32, J Leach 3-37) Result: Match drawn Series: Australia lead five-match series 1-0

