England-bound badminton team in dilemma

Hyderabad: All England Open is one of the prestigious tournaments in the BWF calendar and winning medal means a lot to all shuttlers. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) that spread across almost 60 countries, including UK which is hosting the event, the Indian shuttlers are a bit worried.

The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty is open while expressing their fears. However, they have not yet decided to give this tournament a skip. “Yes. We all are worried about the coronavirus. I am definitely worried. We are not sure what happens. It may not be there at the venue but while travelling, especially in airports, the picture looks a bit scary. And as of now, there is no cure for it as well. We can play All England next year also if not this year, but the threat is fatal,” added Satwik, who returned to training two weeks ago after suffering an ankle injury during the Premier Badminton League last month.

This being Olympic year, every tournament is crucial for the Indian shuttlers but Satwik and Chirag are placed comfortably at the eighth place in the run up to Tokyo Games and they are more or less assured of the Olympic berth. “We also heard that the other tournaments in Asia – Singapore Open and Malaysia Open – are being cancelled and I don’t think players from Korea or China will make it to Indian Open. So we are not worried about Olympic qualification as of now as we are there in the contention,” he added.

Mumbai-based Chirag too echoed the similar concerns. “As of now, we are preparing well for the All England. Yes, we are a big scared (about coronavirus). The tournament might get cancelled as well, but that is not in our hands. Even if we go there, we will probably stay indoors. We are not worried for Olympics since we are almost assured of the tournament,” he added.

Talking about their target in the All England, the youngster said, “We have a tough first round match (against Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia). We played them multiple times but never defeated them. If we can beat them, then it will be a big boost. We can beat the best on our best day.”

He also said that a good performance at this tournament will boost their confidence. “Definitely if we can beat top players in such big tournaments, it will give us a lot of confidence.”

He also said that they are a much improved players since their historic win at the Thailand Open doubles crown. “We are calmer on the court now. That is one of the big changes. And we are not only depending on attack along. Our defence has improved a lot,” he added.

Meanwhile, team physio Kiran Challagunda said that the whole team is worried but no one is thinking about skipping the tournament as of now. “Since the fate of the All England will be known in a couple of days, everyone wants to wait till then. Senior players are matured enough to take decisions on their own. At the same time, this being an Olympic year, they are a bit concerned on skipping it,” he pointed out.

