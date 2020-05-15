England football captain Harry Kane to turn sponsor

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:19 pm

Hyderabad: England football team captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has revealed that he will be the shirt sponsor for English League Two side Leyton Orient for the 2020/21 football season.

“I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start,” explained 26-year-old Kane who spent five months on loan at the London side – who play in England’s fourth tier of football – when he was a teenager, scoring five goals in 18 appearances, including his first goal as a professional player.

The front of the shirts feature a message of thanks for the nation’s health workers and 10 per cent of all sales will go to charities. “This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times,” said the striker.

There is still no return date for football in England after it was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Orient chief executive Danny Macklin said the club “wanted to say thank you for the exceptional hard work and dedication of the frontline heroes during this pandemic and also bring attention to the other charities out there who have all suffering financial loss.”

