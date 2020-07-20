England leads West Indies by 219 with 1 day left

By | Published: 12:36 am

Manchester: West Indies collapsed from 227-4 at tea to 287 all out in the final session on Day 4, narrowly avoiding having to follow on in the second cricket test against England on Sunday. England was 37-2 in its second innings at stumps with a lead of 219 runs.

Kemar Roach (2-14) claimed both wickets with the West Indies pacer bowling promoted opener Jos Buttler (0) and Zak Crawley (11). Ben Stokes, who opened in a test match for the first time as England sought quick runs, is on 16 and Joe Root on 8.

Although not without any danger, an early declaration is expected Monday for England to have any chance of winning the three-test series after West Indies took the opener by four wickets.