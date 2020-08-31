England take lead against Pakistan with five-wicket win

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, came in on a hat-trick but hit a dashing 66 and shared a third-wicket stand of 112 with Dawid Malan (54 not out) as the hosts chased down a stiff target of 196

By | Published: 12:31 am

Manchester: England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the second Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, came in on a hat-trick but hit a dashing 66 and shared a third-wicket stand of 112 with Dawid Malan (54 not out) as the hosts chased down a stiff target of 196 with five balls to spare. Earlier, Pakistan’s 195-4 featured fine fifties from Mohammad Hafeez (69) and skipper Babar Azam (56).

Victory put England 1-0 in a three-match contest following Friday’s no-result washout in Manchester. The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 195/4 in 20 overs (Mohammed Hafeez 69, Babar Azam 56) lost to England 199/5 in 19.1 overs (Eoin Morgan 66, David Malan 54 no; Shadab Khan 3/34).