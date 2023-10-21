England World Cup winner and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies

Charlton won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals - records for his country at the time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:11 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Sir Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United legend who was a key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup victory, has died at the age of 86.

During a 17-year first-team career with United he won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup.

Charlton’s family said he “passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning”.