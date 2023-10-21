Saturday, Oct 21, 2023
England World Cup Winner And Manchester United Legend Sir Bobby Charlton Dies

England World Cup winner and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies

Charlton won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals - records for his country at the time.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 09:11 PM, Sat - 21 October 23
England World Cup winner and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies

Sir Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United legend who was a key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup victory, has died at the age of 86.

Charlton won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals – records for his country at the time.

During a 17-year first-team career with United he won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup.

Charlton’s family said he “passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning”.

