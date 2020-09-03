English medium students in a quandary

Students who are studying in govt schools facing difficulty in understanding online lessons taught in Telugu medium

Karimnagar: In a twist, English medium students studying in government schools are facing difficulties in understanding lessons taught in Telugu medium in the online classes.

The new academic year 2020-21, which was delayed because of Covid-19, began on Tuesday with the government providing facilities to students to attend the online classes aired by T-Sat and Doordarshan. Telugu and Science subjects were taught to Class X students in the first hour.

A majority of the students, who enjoyed the long vacation declared due to the spread of coronavirus in March this year, were also seen enjoying the online classes. It is a new experience for them.

However, English medium students faced difficulties in understanding the lessons since they were taught in Telugu medium. Though they are familiar with the Telugu language, they faced some difficulty in understanding subject terminology.

Speaking to Telangana Today, B Sabitha, studying Class X in Zilla Parishad High School, Karkhanagadda, Karimnagar town, said she was unable to understand lessons as they were taught in Telugu. “Though my mother tongue is Telugu, I am unable to comprehend subject terminology. I have to approach my teachers to get the English meanings of a few words,” she said.

Another student, Vaishnavi, said she had to post messages on WhatsApp groups of teachers to know the English meaning of words. “Students can understand what is being taught if the lessons are taught in English,” she said and urged the government to take steps in that direction.

Meanwhile, students who don’t have a television or smartphone facility also faced difficulties in participating in the online classes. Teachers motivated the students to go to their neighbours’ houses to catch the classes.

Parents, however, were reluctant to allow students from the neighbourhood into their houses or send their wards to neighbours’ houses in the wake of Covid-19.

Out of 34,994 students studying in 652 government and ZP schools in the district, 1,920 students do not have a facility to participate in online classes, sources said.

