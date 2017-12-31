English teachers body formed in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:38 am

Mancherial: In order to enhance communication skills of pupils, English language teachers working in government schools of the district formed a district body, titled English Language Teachers Association, here on Saturday.

A day-long orientation programme was organized for the teachers at ZP High under the aegis of the association.

Pathi Sathaiah was chosen as president of ELTA, while S Kalyani was elected as general secretary of the body. Intensive practice aims sure success (ipass), a source book, prepared by ELTA, was released on the occasion. S Rajavardhan and Rajeswari were vice-presidents.

In-charge District Education Officer Srinivas, nodal officer Rajesh Goud and ELTA State organizer C Babji were present.