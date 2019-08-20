English town celebrates local hero Ed Sheeran

By | Published: 7:28 pm

The little-known town of Ipswich in eastern England has historically prided itself on farming and football, but is now celebrating the stellar pop career of its most famous son, Ed Sheeran. The global hit machine’s journey to stardom began in the nearby town of Framlingham, where he played his first gig in front of around 30 people.Fourteen years later, the singer is capping off a two-year international tour, on which he played for almost nine million people, with four homecoming shows in Ipswich.

An exhibition entitled ‘Made in Suffolk’ will mark the event, tracing the career of the singer/songwriter responsible for hit singles such as Shape of You, which helped him amass a £160 million fortune. The show reveals his steely determination to make it in the music business and the unfailing support of his parents, who sold merchandise during his early concerts.

A video montage follows his journey from babyhood to adulthood, with his round face and shock of red hair a constant presence as he tries his hand at the piano, drums and the guitar, always with a smile on his lips.

A written account details how, as a boy, Edward Christopher Sheeran sang in the choir and played cello in the school orchestra in Framlingham while a photograph captures him busking in the street, guitar case open to accept donations, aged 13.

Ian Johnson, who spotted Sheeran when he was 16 and helped him break through, shared how he was “impressed with… the way he engaged the audience at that age”. His career took off with the 2011 release of his first album, ‘+’, followed by a series of hits, including Don’t, Thinking Out Loud and Castle On The Hill, which explores his love of growing up in rural Suffolk.

The exhibition presents both the superstar who electrifies crowds at concerts in Germany, Australia and the United States captured by photographer Mark Surridge and also the four-time Grammy winner’s more private side.