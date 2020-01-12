Enhancing lives through meditation

By | Published: 12:38 am 8:40 pm

In the time where technology influences the urban populace, a radical shift from ‘Information Technology’ to ‘Inner Transformation’ is celebrated. The right intervention to shape our minds into enhancing our overall well-being can be compelling. The knack to transform the society and instill mindfulness in people is a part of Manas Ram’s meditative odyssey. An IT engineer-turned-yoga guru, Manas aspires to influence young minds through his endeavours.

“I was inclined towards coding from a very young age; technology has always kept me grooving. However, I knew something was missing; at a point I was apprehensive of things around me. I started digging deep and I had come across this question ‘where is your mind?’ The answer to this was pretty complex. I was lulled into oblivion, understanding our whole system, guiding our emotions is a major part of getting closer to the finish line of self-awareness,” expresses Manas about his connection with mindfulness.

As a life coach, he works closely with The Art of Living foundation to empower the youth of tomorrow. Providing skills to students and conducting elaborate workshops on soft skills are a part of his sessions. The process of taking responsibility depends wholly on one’s intuition, accepting the present will minimise most of the difficulties. Meditating is a regulated course that brings mindfulness and draws a line between us and the things that harm us.

“Breathing, meditating and fasting are truly the three mantras to a peaceful life. Always listen to your mind, when one has self-control over what they consume, as food thrives to purify the soul,” adds Manas.

Apart from teaching yoga, Manas also imparts knowledge to children. Training kids about accepting their instincts is surely a challenge but giving many right examples he makes it easier for kids to believe in themselves. Indulging children in puzzle games and celebrating our culture encourages them from a very young age. To make this process smooth, Manas has trained about 2,000 teachers across 65 countries. Sharing his thoughts on yoga, he says, “Yoga doesn’t have to be religious. It is an exercise where the mind meets the body. Yoga helps bring people’s ‘awareness’ into focus and manage anger. It provides broader vision and regulates our body into making better choices.”

