Enjoy ‘From Dusk to Dawn’ in Israel

By | Published: 12:39 am 11:26 pm

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority offers a new nocturnal 45-minute show ‘From Dusk to Dawn’ at the Masada National Park, its flagship site. Ranked as Israel’s most popular national park with 1 million visitors a year, the site has created a first-of-its-kind evening spectacle screened for the audience by means of innovative, multimedia technologies.

Mount Masada itself serves as the “screen” on which the performance is shown. Video-mapping technology as well as advanced lighting and sound effects have created a world-class exhibit.

The western side of Mount Masada also offers historical information zones along the route that takes the visitors to the performance: A short film where visitors can get a glimpse from behind the scenes of the archaeological excavations on Masada, as well as two audio zones that recount the story of the Roman siege of Masada and King Herod’s extravagant lifestyle.

The moving soundtrack was composed especially for the show by Shlomo Gronich, with many soloists, including Harel Sakat and Liraz Charhi. Dozens of actors, extras, orchestra and an extensive choir participate in the performance, breathing life into the ancient story of Masada and its historical heroes.

The open air theatre at Masada hosts up to 1,500 persons and a spacious camping area is available for visitors who choose to spend the night at Masada and climb to the top of the mountain to watch the magnificent sunrise at dawn.

When: Every Tuesday and Thursday after sunset. Winters – 7:30 pm; Summers – 8:30 pm or 9:30 pm

Fee: Adults is 50 NIS and children from 5-18 years is 40 NIS

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .