Enjoy nature at its best

With the monsoon washing away the dust and grime, turning everything from brown to green and injecting life into waterfalls, this could be the right time to visit some of the green spots in Telangana. As the most popular waterfalls, forts and scenic locations are overcrowded through the year, checking out these lesser-known spots will certainly be worth your while.

Mallaram Forest

Located in picturesque surroundings, the Mallaram Forest is considered a perfect eco-tourism spot. The major attractions here are forest treks, a pagoda and a tower which serves as a viewpoint tower. The forest boasts of rocks that are estimated to be 1.45 billion years old.Tourists rate it as an ideal place for adventure tourism and fun-filled picnics. It is a complete woody and dense forest, and is home to migratory birds and animals. The pristine surroundings and fresh air offer you the much-needed peace.

According to geologists, the famous mushroom-shaped rock at Mallaram Forest dates back 2,000 million years ago, with the rock pedestal that strikingly resembles the upper portion of a mushroom being a popular photo op.Mallaram Forest is eight kilometres from south-west of Nizamabad town and around 200 km from Hyderabad and is well-accessible by road. Haritha Indur Inn in Nizamabad town offers food and accommodation.

Alisagar Reservoir

This is a famous picnic spot in Nizamabad and people from all walks of life and of all ages, including children, will enjoy this place. The colourful and beautiful garden near the reservoir was actually developed by the Nizam and now, the local irrigation department unit is maintaining it.The garden, spread over 33 acres is popular for its tree house, a deer park and a flower garden that has a large variety of flowers. Within the beautiful garden, there is a small lake with the same name with boating facilities. The lake has a small island as well.

It is 13 km from Nizamabad Town and 190 km from Hyderabad and can be accessed easily by road. There are several hotels in the town and you can have quality food and accommodation.

Mallela Theertham Waterfall

Another must visit destination in Telangana is Mallela Theertham. This waterfall is a gift of nature. Located in a valley, this exquisite place is in the Nallamala forest range. The height of the waterfall is about 150 feet. The location also lures adventure seekers as it is a good spot for river crossing, trekking, sliding, and camp fires.

Though the water flow is less in summers, the place looks beautiful throughout the year. The water that flows through the dense Nallamala forest belongs to a small stream, which, later, becomes one with the Krishna River.It is located approximately 190 km from Hyderabad on the way to Srisailam. Tourists can relish food near hotels close to Mannanur forest check post while the Mannanur forest guest houses are available for accommodation.

Palair Lake

This lake in Khammam district is a breathtakingly beautiful lake, a part of the Palair village, and is man-made. It is a balancing reservoir of the Lal Bahadur Canal, which was built as a part of the Nagarjuna Sagar project.The lake is a very popular tourist attraction in Khammam city as it provides both water sports as well as adventure activities. The lake also has a huge range of prawns and fresh water fish which are not only cultivated here, but are also prepared as delicacies for tourists.

It is 30 km from Khammam and 200 km from Hyderabad and accessible via road and train. Khammam town with many hotels offers quality food accommodation for tourists visiting Palair Lake.

