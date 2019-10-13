Enjoy the scenic beauty of Laknavaram

By | Published: 12:32 am 7:40 pm

If you’re planning to spend your quality weekend away from concrete jungle and hustle-bustle of the city life, then, a trip to Laknavaram Lake would certainly be worth your time as it offers you the peace and calmness you have been looking for.

With its mesmerising scenic beauty, Laknavaram Lake in Jayashankar Bhupalapally is recognised as one of the major tourist attractions in the State. Spread over an area of 10,000 acres, the lake promises a perfect break, away from the chaos and pollution.

Nestled in the lake are 13 tiny islands which make the water body blissfully serene. The 160-metre hanging bridge is considered to be one-of-its-kind in the State and connects three islands. Surrounded by a thick deciduous forest and captivating hillocks, this lake is sure to leave you enchanted. The twisty road with forests on both sides, the lake makes even the journey memorable. Temperature here is low compared to other parts of the State as it is surrounded by lush green mountains.

The entire region is bountiful with lush green vegetation and pleasant water resources. The Laknavaram Lake which is hidden amidst the hills was discovered during the Kakatiya reign and the rulers expanded it to grow as a source of irrigation.

Although this lake is ideal for visiting throughout the year, the best time to visit this place is during the winter season as the lake gets filled with water and the surrounding areas come alive after monsoon. During November to January, many tourists plan a tour to Warangal and visit this lake.

Boating in the lake

This breathtakingly beautiful lake offers you boating at affordable prices where you can enjoy your holiday in the lap of nature. Tourists visiting Laknavaram can go on a cruise and get enthralled by its scenic beauty while riding on the lake.

The boats available are built to take care of every necessity of the tourists and can accommodate many people without causing any inconvenience. People visiting Laknavaram are recommended to take the boat, because you just cannot miss this enthralling experience.

The boating charges at Lake Laknavaram are Rs 50 for adults and Rs 30 for kids. The charges for speed boat are Rs 300 for a maximum of 4 people.

What to expect from Laknavaram Lake

One can go here for night camping on the lakeshore amid barbecue, drinks, music, beautiful night view of the bridge, cool breeze, sounds of rippling waters, birds chirping and have much more excitement and fun.

There are accommodation facilities here provided by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation. You can stay at Haritha Lake View Resort which offers you a wide variety of delicacies.

How to plan your trip

Around 220 km from Hyderabad and 70 km from Warangal, Laknavaram is well-accessible by road. There are a number of trains and buses from twin cities to Warangal/Kazipet railway stations all through the day. However, if you go by train or a bus, you need to catch a private vehicle at the station to reach Laknavaram.

It is advisable and comfortable to hire a car or go in your own vehicle. You can start your journey at 5 pm so that you reach Warangal by 8 pm. You can have stop by for an evening snack and/or dinner at Aler which is located between Hyderabad and Warangal. Most of the travellers take a halt at Aler just to relish the tea which is quite popular.

Once you reach Warangal, you can stay at any budget hotel or luxurious hotel or lodge. Wake up at 5 am on the next day and try to reach the lake by 6 am as you don’t miss the soothing experience in the morning hours.

The entry timings at the lake are from 8 am to 5:30 pm. The entry fee at the lake is Rs 10 per person for adults and Rs 5 per person for children. As the place located is close to Ramappa Temple, around 30 km away, you can also visit it on the same day.

