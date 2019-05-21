Enjoying your child’s dental adventures

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Every new parent eagerly looks forward to the day when their lil’ munchkin starts to teeth. It is an important milestone in your child’s life, and therefore, the eagerness and curiosity is justified. It is important, especially for the new parents to have prior knowledge about the whole teething process, so that when the time comes, they are prepared to handle all the changes that their child will undergo.

“The onset of the process is different for each child that usually starts from 3-6 months of age,” says Dr Ajay Kumar Rayapuraju, dentist, Pooja Dental Care, Baghlingampally. “First ones to break through are incisors, canines, molars, premolars. They usually appear in pairs (5*4 quadrants) and it can take several years for all the 20 teeth to appear,” he explains.

Tell-tale signs

“The onset of teething signs will start much before tooth eruption. While the exact age of when a baby starts teething varies, there are a certain signs that almost all babies exhibit just before they start teething,” says Dr Ajay. The most common one being their desire to gnaw on everything they can get their hands on. “If your child starts to put everything they can grab in their mouth and starts fussing upon its removal, you can almost be certain that they are going to teeth soon,” he explains. Apart from this, a few other common signs are listed below

•Swollen or tender gums

•Increased drooling

•Fussiness and irritability

•Slight increase in the body temperature

•Changes in sleeping patterns due to gum discomfort

Chew toys

You child’s desire to chew on thing is sure to keep you completely occupied for quite some time. To make things easier, there are a number of chew or teething toys that you can give them, in order to prevent them from gnawing on random things. However, there are a few things you should keep in mind before letting your child gnaw away. Make sure that you sterilise them properly before letting your child chew on them. Maintaining the toy in a hygienic way is of vital importance for your child’s health.