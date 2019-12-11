ENN, for a forever fabulous skin

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Having lovely conversations with hot chocolate and marshmallows under a cozy blanket is a perfect winter dream. The cold weather might leave our skin parched but these magical products from ENN will be your rescue.

Volume up- hair oil for intensive growth

Need a non-sticky formula to defeat frizziness while still looking great? ENN’s Closet has the perfect solution. The Amla, Bhringraj, and Jatamansi in the Volume Up Hair Oil provides that much-needed nourishment and care for your tresses during this winter season.

Zaffrain Face Scrub

Winters mean dry and cracked skin. To combat the dehydrated skin, start with the Revitalising Saffron and Walnut Scrub which stimulates cell regeneration and gives a deep cleansing effect and a radiant complexion by gently removing dead skin and blackheads.

Berry Bang Face mask

Celebrate the winter season with the Berry Bang face mask. Fresh, vibrant, intense nourishment, and powerful antioxidants; will leave your skin supple and soft.

About to Glow moisturiser

After all the scrubbing and the face masking, it’s time to moisturise with the goodness of 100-time washed cow’s milk ghee, sweet almond oil, cold-pressed coconut oil and kokum butter blended with purifying moisturising properties that quickly absorbs into the skin. Long gone are the days of dry and flaky skin.

Blink Balm

The all-natural blend of shea butter and beeswax with oils like calendula oil, olive oil, almond oil, rosemary oil, and castor oil will nourish your brows and lashes for a thicker and longer look.

Pucker Lip mask

Pucker is an overnight lip mask that is loaded with hyaluronic acid which deeply moisturises, replenishes and hydrates delicate lips. This butterscotch enriched lip mask enables a fuller and plumper finish with diminished lines or dry patches, keeping you always pucker-ready.