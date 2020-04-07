Enough stock of PPEs, masks in Telangana

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: There is adequate supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for all healthcare workers in government hospitals across Telangana, which will be enough to treat any number of COVID-19 positive cases during the ongoing outbreak, senior health officials said on Monday.

Given the highly contagious nature of the novel strain of Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), providing adequate safety medical equipment to health workers in all government hospitals assumed a lot of significance. Even one infection to a caregiver in an ICU will lead to quarantining the entire unit of healthcare workers for 14 days, which would cripple medical services in government hospitals.

Anticipating such challenges, health authorities in Telangana said that they have been laser-focused on ensuring enough supply of PPE and other safety equipment is available for doctors, nurses, PG and House Surgeons, who treat COVID-19 patients.

The demand in Telangana

Estimates made by State health authorities suggest that on any given day, healthcare personnel across all government hospitals in Telangana would need close to 1,000 PPEs. Adding damage and wastage into the estimates, the Health Department has enough stocks to supply up to 1,500 PPEs in one day across Telangana.

“We are building enough stocks to last us comfortably for the entire cycle of the present coronavirus outbreak in Telangana. Moreover, every week, we will be adding to the existing stocks of PPEs, masks, gloves and other safety equipment with fresh stock.

For the last month, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender have been planning meticulously towards accumulating enough stock,” Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) Managing Director Chandrashekhar Reddy said.

Sourcing from local manufacturers

Realising that there is a shortfall of PPE equipment and masks from China, which is the largest exporter of such equipment, the State government has tied up with local manufacturing companies in Tamil Nadu and other States that will supply PPE and N95 masks in the coming weeks.

Health authorities have already placed orders to procure five lakh N95 masks, four lakh PPE kits, five lakh viral transmission kits, 500 ventilators, 4 lakh corona testing kits, 20 lakh surgical masks and 25 lakh hand gloves. The placed orders are expected to be delivered by the manufacturing companies in the coming weeks.

Senior health officials here have indicated that many Indian companies have come forward and have offered to ramp up production, following an urgent call issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

PPEs become best allies of healthcare workers

Hyderabad: During the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have become the greatest allies for healthcare workers, especially those providing bedside assistance to Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Essentially, PPE comprises of goggles, face-shield, masks, gloves, coverall or gowns, head cover and shoe cover.

Face shield and goggles: They are meant to protect caregivers from mucous membranes of the eyes, nose and mouth when the patients sneeze or cough. They also protect from inadvertent touching of eyes, nose and mouth with a contaminated hand.

Masks: Coronaviruses target upper and lower respiratory tracts and hence protecting the airways by using masks is vital. There are two types of masks including triple layer medical mask and N95 masks. The triple layer masks are disposable and protect user from droplets of infectious material when someone sneezes, coughs or talks. The N95 respirator masks provide better filtration than triple layer masks.

Coverall/gowns: By using appropriate protective clothing, it is possible to create a barrier to eliminate or reduce contact and droplet exposure, both known to transmit Covid-19, thus protecting healthcare workers working in close proximity (within 1 meter) of suspect/confirmed Covid-19 cases or their secretions.

N95 masks and gloves are used in Triage area in Out Patient Department(OPD), help desk and registration counter, temperature recording station, holding area and waiting area, doctors chambers in OPD, clinical management in isolation rooms, dead body transport and sanitary staff.

Triple layered mask: Only for those who visit attending OPD and those who handle linen of COVID-19 patients.

