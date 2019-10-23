Enough water for two crops: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Nizamabad: Forest, Environment and Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday said the good rains this year has not only ensured water availability for the upcoming Yasangi but would also help the government plan for irrigation water for next year’s kharif.

The Minister was speaking after a visit to Sri Ram Sagar Project along with his family members. Expressing happiness over the project brimming with water, he said there would be no problem in providing water for irrigation from SRSP for Yasangi and kharif crops.

With heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, good inflows were recorded at Sri Ram Sagar Project leading to it reaching the Full Reservoir Level, the Minister said, adding that the project was the lifeline of North Telangana. “There is enough water now to provide irrigation facility for two crops,” he said, adding that the project was not only providing irrigation water but was also generating hydel power.

Nirmal district collector M. Prashanthi, SRSP SE Srinivas Reddy, EE Rama Rao, TRS leader Satyanarayana Goud, Ramkishan Reddy, Mallikarjun Reddy, Pattireddi Rajeshwar Reddy, Goverdhan Reddy, Nirmal MPP Rameshwar Reddy, Soan ZPTC Jeevan Reddy accompanied the Minister.

