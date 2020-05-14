‘Ensure all SARI, ILI cases are identified’

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Field level healthcare workers especially Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) must ensure that all individual households in villages across Telangana are covered as part of the Influenza like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) surveillance initiative, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Thursday.

In a video conference with ASHA, ANMs and District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs), Rajender stressed the importance of covering as many individuals as possible in the SARI/ ILI surveillance.

Nearly 9,000 field level workers will make house-to-house visits in villages to identify fever cases. They must participate in the exercise while taking precautions like wearing masks and maintaining physical distances, he said. All the ground level healthcare workers will have to take weekly one dose of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for 7 weeks.

“Taking HCQ should not give you a false sense of safety. Masks and physical distancing are the basic precautions to be observed,” he said.

The Minister directed the healthcare workers to follow the guidelines of ICMR and ensure daily visits to the homes of migrants, who are in quarantine. “After 14 days, observe them for next seven days in home quarantine. In case of ILI and SARI cases, don’t just refer them to a higher health facility. First, refer them to a local PHC doctor, who will later refer such patients to a bigger facility,” he told them.

Addressing DM&HOs, Rajender said they should not panic when a patient tests positive. “The mortality in Telangana is just 2 per cent, which means 98 per cent of the patients in the State are recovering and getting discharged. Telangana has the best recovery rates in the country,” he said.

