Ensure better sanitation: Wanaparthy Collector

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sweta Mohanty inspected various wards in the Wanaparthy municipality to check the status of sanitation in these areas on Saturday.

Observing that water had stagnated in many open areas in colonies and waste was also being dumped in open areas, she directed Municipal Commissioner Rajinikanth Reddy to ensure cleaning of drainage lines and open/kaccha drainage lines and to ensure stagnation of water was addressed immediately.

At Kamala Nagar, residents brought to the notice of the Collector that a proper drainage system was still not in place even though the real estate activity was growing and, therefore, wastewater was getting accumulated in open areas, which had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies.

The Collector asked the Municipal Commissioner to submit a report on whether the already existing houses were regularised and also a plan to construct a drainage system in the colony.

Observing that some homeowners in the colony were storing drinking water in tanks, Mohanty told them that because of such storage, the drinking water needs of all the people were not being met.

At Chandapur locality, she inspected the drainage system, where she found blockage due to waste dumping in the drainage, which was obstructing the flow of sewage and causing inundation on the roads. She asked the sanitation jawans to regularly clean such drainage lines. She also directed the Municipal Commissioner to plant saplings on either side of the road from Wanaparthy to Chandapur road.