Ensure eligible voters names in electoral rolls: Adilabad Election observer

By | Published: 12:49 am

Adilabad: Adilabad district election observer M Veerabrahmaiah told authorities to take steps to enroll names of eligible electors in electoral rolls. He, along with Collector Divya Devarajan, convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties, revenue officials and booth-level officers in Adilabad on Thursday.

Veerabrahmaiah told the authorities concerned to create awareness among students over registering their names on the electoral rolls. He suggested them to seek support of the managements of educational institutions in accomplishing the task. He instructed BLOs to enroll names of rural folks by visiting every house.

The IAS officer instructed the BLOs to make sure that youngsters are included in the electoral rolls and to avoid duplication of voters. He wanted them to tour houses regularly to ensure proper addition of new electors, deletion of voters who shift to other places and in case of deaths. He stressed on the need to have accurate date of electors belonging to a habitation.

Collector Divya Devarajan underlined the need of showing efficiency among the BLOs and told officers to verify electors by visiting every house without giving a miss. She informed that household registers were maintained during the polls to Telangana Legislative Assembly held in December last. She wanted the authorities to bring out error-free electoral rolls.

Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Joint Collector G Sandhya Rani, District Revenue Officer Nataraj, Adilabad Revenue Divisional Officer Suryanarayana, Elections wing supervisor Prabhakar and Tahsildars of various mandals were present.

Photo: Adilabad district’s election observer M Veerabrahmaiah addresses officials and representatives of political parties in Adilabad on Thursday. Collector D Divya and JC Sandhya Rani are also seen in this photograph.

