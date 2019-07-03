Ensure eNAM ready for farmers: Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture and Marketing Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday instructed the offcials of Marketing Department to ensure the implementation of Electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) services in all the market yards in the State. He also asked the officials to educate farmers of the benefits from eNAM services and directed them to complete due work of integrating the payment services with eNAM soon.

Speaking at a review meeting, the Minister said all the necessary steps to protect the farmers’ produce brought to market yards from the rains. He also directed the officials to take the steps for relocating the Gaddiannaram market and bringing the Damaragidda market yard under the purview of the Narayanpet market yard.

