Ensure equal development of all wards: KTR tells Nalgonda officials

Nalgonda: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Wednesday directed officials and councillors of municipalities to work for equal development of all wards in towns irrespective of political affiliations.

Participating in the municipal council meeting of Bhongir here, Rama Rao said the State government had never discriminated in the development of Assembly constituencies and municipal wards that were represented by Opposition parties.

“Funds should be sanctioned for development of wards of councillors of opposition parties also. We should look at people of all wards equally without going into politics,” he said, and enquired with officials about the implementation of ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme in Bhongir Municipality.

He also instructed the municipal officials to finalise ward-wise sanitation plan, plantation plan, and, town water audit. About 10 per cent of total budget of the municipality should be spent for plantation plan. He also instructed the officials of municipality to focus on door-to-door waste collection and maintain cleanliness in municipality. He also instructed the officials to take up construction of public toilets in a big way and complete their works within three months. The municipality should take measures for development of graveyard in the town.

He underlined the need to organise training programmes for the newly elected municipal chairman and councillors on new Municipal Act.

The Minister also interacted with councillors of the wards of municipality. When they brought the issues prevailing in their wards, he instructed the officials to take measures to solve them on war footing. In addition to requesting funds for their wards, the councillors of the wards should fulfill their responsibilities, which had been prescribed in new Municipal Act.

He said he was ready to sanction required funds to their wards, if the councillors were ready to do so. He said he would again visit Bhongir Municipality after two months to see improvement of cleanliness and sanitation conditions. Bhongir would be developed as model municipality by Dasara festival.

He also instructed District Collector Anitha Ramachandran to attend the council meetings of six municipalities in the district, which would be conducted for approval of Annual Budget. Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) should also attend such council meetings without fail. As per the Swatchha Bharath guidelines, 28 sanitation staff would be appointed for every 10,000 people in the municipality.

Responding to it, Collector Anitha Ramachandran said training programme would be conducted for newly elected councillors after ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme.

MLC Alimineti Krishna Reddy, Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy and councillors of different wards also attended the meeting.

