Ensure equality for women, says Nizamabad Collector

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Nizamabad: Women are the symbol of patience, and in several sectors they are performing better than men, said Nizamabad Collector C. Narayana Reddy. Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Collector was participating as the chief guest in the celebrations held here at the TNGOs Bhavan.

The Collector said that till marriage women serve their maternal family, and after marriage they serve their husband’s family for their entire life with immense patience. The Collector said that earlier women were confined to their homes due to lack of proper education, but in current times they are obtaining good education and attaining greater heights in society, sometimes even excelling men in their chosen field of activity. Women can achieve greater development in the country if inequalities are removed, the Collector said.

He felicitated several women achievers working in different sectors. Nizamabad GGH Principal Dr. Indira, Dr. Bandari Sujatha, advocate Rama devi, TNGOs leader Swarnalatha, Anil Kumar, Kamareddy TNGOs president Dayanand, and many women employees and sanitation workers participated.

