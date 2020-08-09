Ensure fire-safety norms at ‘Covid Care Centres’: TS govt to Private hospitals

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: The State Government on Sunday warned corporate hospitals, which have engaged hotels as Covid Care Centres to enable Covid-19 positive patients with mild symptoms to recover under isolation, to ensure that all fire-safety precautions were taken within the Covid Care Centres.

The instructions to keep a close tab on fire safety norms have come following the incident in Vijayawada where a hotel, which was under use as a Covid Care Centre, caught fire resulting in the death of patients who were recovering.

“Many private hospitals are utilising hotels as “Covid Care Centres”, where patients with mild symptoms are kept in isolation. In view of the Vijayawada incident, all hospitals are instructed to see that the Covid Care Centres (Hotels), where their patients are kept in isolation, follow all fire-safety norms. Any violation of fire-safety norms will be viewed seriously,” Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao has warned.

