Ensure full functionality of college websites: JNTU

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has directed all its affiliated colleges to strictly ensure that college websites were functional and available for public viewing without any interruptions. The direction from the JNTU-H came in the wake of the websites of 54 affiliated colleges being found non-functional upon verification.

In a circular issued to affiliated colleges, the JNTU-H said “The colleges whose websites are not functional are hereby cautioned to take immediate steps to keep their website functional on or before September 19 failing which, it will be deemed as a deficiency on the part of the college and disciplinary action will be initiated and it will be duly intimated to the AICTE.”

The affiliated colleges were asked to display details including about the college, management, principal/director, deans and head of departments on the website. The colleges were also asked to upload information about courses offered, names and details of the faculty members department wise who are on rolls of the college as on September 14.

The website should also contain details related to student services, especially labs and infrastructure, student grievance redressal cell, anti-ragging cell, university ombudsperson details, governing body, academic council, and college disciplinary committee.

