Ensure hassle-free Jatara: KCR

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials of all departments to coordinate with each other and make foolproof arrangements for ‘Medaram Jatara’ scheduled to be held from February 5 to 9. He wanted the officials to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ for devotees visiting ‘Medaram Jatara’ and make it a success.

To aid the officials, the Chief Minister decided to deploy two helicopters in Hyderabad for the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and other senior officials to visit Medaram frequently to oversee the arrangements for the festivities to be held from February 5 to 9.

Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, A Indra Karan Reddy, MP Maloth Kavitha and other elected representatives called on the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday and invited him to attend the ‘Jatara’ to be held next month. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was also present.

Reviewing the arrangements on the occasion, Rao pointed out that lakhs of devotees especially tribals visit the biannual festival of ‘Medaram Jatara’ from various parts of Telangana State and neighbouring States. “There should not be any negligence with regard to supply of drinking water, sanitation and other such issues concerning public. Officials should come up with a proper strategy to manage devotees queueing up for darshan and to ensure smooth flow of traffic. IAS and IPS officers who earlier worked in erstwhile Warangal district and have experience of the ‘Jatara’ arrangements should be roped in. All departments should be on high alert and must work with coordination and make the ‘Jatara’ a grand success,” he added.

