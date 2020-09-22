Ensure life saving drugs available to patients: Eatala

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: State Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday urged the government health care workers to discharge their duties with commitment towards patients. The health care services across all the government facilities in the State must be tuned towards providing quality services to patients, he said during an interaction with health officials on Monday.

Rajender also directed health officials to ensure life saving drugs are available to patients across all the Government hospitals. “From PHCs to tertiary hospitals, we must ensure medicines are available for all patients. Proper mechanism to maintain records of drugs stocks must be maintained in all Government hospitals,” Rajender said.

