Ensure morning sunlight and exercise in Covid-19 battle: Hyderabad Mayor

By | Published: 1:02 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who is currently in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, is sharing his experiences and asking people not to lose hope and to practice breathing exercises apart from following prescribed guidelines for early recovery.

Though asymptomatic, the Mayor has been in isolation for the last four days.

“The prime medicine is confidence. People should not lose confidence and should follow the doctor’s advice and take the prescribed

medicines regularly,” Rammohan said.

According to doctors, many people in the city have deficiency of vitamin D and B12 due to poor exposure to morning sunlight. He said

people should make it a point to spend at least 15 minutes in the morning sunlight daily. He also urged to practice breathing exercises and other exercises for 30 minutes in the morning

and evening, besides maintaining a nutritional diet.

Watch:

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .