Ensure no belt shops at cotton procurement centres: Collector

Published: 10:41 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan directed police officials to ensure that no belt shop operates in the vicinity of cotton procurement centres in the district.

He along with Agriculture Market Committee Chairman M Venkataramana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police D Muralidhar and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Deputy General Manager Jayakar reviewed arrangements to be made for procurement of cotton in this season.

The Collector asked CCI officials not to trouble the farmers but help them sell their produce in a smooth and easy manner. He also asked the fire department to deploy two fire engines at the market yard until the procurement season ends.

He informed that this time Agriculture Extension Officers and Grama Samakhya members would be given the responsibility of testing moisture content in cotton before the produce was taken to the market.

