Ensure planned development under SUDA: Siddipet Collector

Siddipet: The District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy has warned of stern action against those developing illegal layouts without obtaining necessary permissions. During a review meeting with SUDA (Siddipet Urban Development Authority) officials in Siddipet on Thursday, the Collector has underlined the importance of allowing a planned development under SUDA purview. Reddy has further observed that there would be no problems in a planned town because it will have enough roads, drainages, parks and everything would be in place. He has asked them to identify all the illegal layouts as B-grade layouts to force the real estate developers to follow the norms. SUDA, Chairman, M Ravindar Reddy, Vice-chairman, KV Ramana Chary, Tehsildars of Siddipet Urban, Rural, Kondapak participated in the meeting.

