Ensure proper care of Covid patients: Khammam Collector

Khammam: The District Collector RV Karnan directed the health officials to ensure proper medical care and other facilities to the Covid-19 patients at Covid Care Centre at Sharada Engineering College here.

He visited the facility and interacted with the officials and staff and told them not to be scared to work at the centre. He told the doctors, pharmacists and sanitation workers to follow safety measures to keep themselves safe from the infection.

The patients have to be given effective medical care and diet as per the schedule, the Collector stressed.

Enough fertiliser stocks in Khammam

Later in the day, the Collector Karnan inspected fertiliser warehouses being maintained by Markfed at the industrial area on the outskirts of Khammam. About 1,457 metric tons of urea was available in the district, he stated.

Steps were being taken to distribute the fertiliser through agriculture societies in various mandals in the district. There was no shortage of fertiliser in the district and enough stocks were available for the use in this vaanakalam season, the Collector said.

The fertilisers would be distributed to farmers based on the demand, he added. Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao, Markfed District Manager B Sudhakar Rao, Joint Director Agriculture Vijaya Nirmala were present.

