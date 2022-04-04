Ensure quality healthcare services to poor patients: Harish 

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday directed senior health officials at Niloufer and Gandhi Hospital to ensure quality healthcare services are available to poor patients.

In a review meeting with senior health officials of Niloufer and Gandhi Hospital, Harish Rao said the State government this year has allocated a Rs 11,237 crore just to ensure quality healthcare services are available in government hospitals.

Out of the overall budget, the State government has allocated Rs. 1100 crore for administration of government hospitals, Rs. 500 crore for procurement of medicines, Rs. 300 crore for conducting diagnostic tests, Rs. 500 crore for purchase of diagnostic equipment and Rs. 200 crore towards surgical equipment.

“We have ensured that all healthcare wings in Telangana are adequately funded in the budget. It is time for the government healthcare workers to work hard and deliver quality healthcare services,” he said.

Superintendents and senior doctors from Gandhi Hospital and Niloufer Hospital, Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi and other senior health officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .