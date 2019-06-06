Ensure safety at all railway level crossings: SCR GM

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, Gajanan Mallya on Thursday emphasised the need for necessary awareness measures to alert road users at manned level crossing gates across the zone.

On the occasion of International Level Crossings Awareness Day, Mallya called upon the divisional officials to ensure 100 per cent implementation of putting up caution/signage boards with statutory warnings and indicating road users on mandatory precautions to be observed when the railway gate is kept closed for approaching train.

He advised officials to ensure proper lighting arrangements, remove encroachments adjacent to level crossing gates which hamper the vision of road users. He also sought removal of manned level crossing gates in phased manner by providing alternative arrangements such as Limited Height Subways (LHS), Road under Bridges (RUB) and Road over Bridges (ROB) with the co-operation and participation of State governments.

Mallya appreciated the efforts of officers in eliminating all unmanned level crossings over SCR within targeted period. He was detailed that during the last five years, SCR has eliminated 118 manned level crossing gates through construction of LHS, RUBs and ROBs.