Ensure smooth procurement of paddy, maize: Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar has directed the officials to ensure smooth procurement of paddy and maize in the district.

He held a meeting with the marketing, transport, cooperative, civil supplies and agriculture officials and the office bearers of rice millers association and lorry owners association here on Monday. He reviewed availability of gunny bags, transportation and warehouses in the district.

Also read We will procure each and every grain of crop: Harish Rao

The minister spoke to Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (TS Markfed) Chairman Loka Bapu Reddy over phone during the meeting and appraised them over the need of gunny bags for maize procurement.

There were 5 lakh gunny bags available in the district as against the need of 50 lakh bags, Ajay Kumar said and urged Agriculture Minister to ensure supply of the bags. Responding to the request Niranjan Reddy consented to supply required number of gunny bags at the earliest.

Ajay Kumar directed the officials of transport department and rice millers to work in coordination with each other in transporting procured paddy to the rice mills. Officials should ensure proper moisture content and quality of paddy.

District Collector RV Karnan informed that cooperative department officials were directed to purchase gunny bags from cooperative societies. In order to stock the farm produce government schools, colleges, function halls and agriculture market committee sheds were identified.

As many as 446 paddy procurement centres were set up. 25, 291 metric tonnes paddy procured through 291 centres. Similarly maize was being procured through 59 centres. Revenue officials were also involved in the procurement process, he said.

MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, MLC B Lakshminarayana, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, district agriculture officer Vijaya Nirmala and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .