Ensure speedy disposal of cases booked under SC, ST Atrocities Act: Indrakaran

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy instructed authorities concerned to take steps for speedy disposal of cases booked under SC, ST Atrocities Prevention Act. He reviewed the progress of the cases at a meeting held here on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Collector Mohd Musharraf Ali Farooqui.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran told the officials concerned to resolve the cases at the earliest and to ensure monetary support to the victims. He suggested to them to observe civil rights day. He advised them to create awareness over the act among the public. He asked them to take stringent action against those who obtain fake community certificates.

Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik, who attended the meeting, requested officials of revenue and police department to make sure that victims should get justice and to abolish inequalities among the communities. She opined that insulting a person using his caste was a crime. She added that everyone was equally talented and born with innate talent.

Musharraf told the minister and legislator that steps were being taken for the speedy disposal of the cases. He informed that criminal cases were being booked against those who produce certificates of community, income and land ownership documents, using forgeries. He stated that a committee was formed for addressing the atrocities. He suggested the victims could approach it if they are harassed.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ram Reddy, Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy, District Revenue Officer Someshwar, Revenue Divisional Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Scheduled Castes Development Officer Kishan, Tribal Welfare Officer Srinivas, public prosecutor Ramana Reddy, members of the committee were present.

