Ensure speedy justice to victims of SC/ST atrocities: MP Ramulu

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu asked the vigilance and monitoring committee of the district to ensure no person violating the rights of SCs and STs be allowed to go scot-free and at the same time no innocent person be wrongfully booked.

Addressing the first vigilance and monitoring committee’s meeting held in Gadwal on Saturday, he said that the meeting which was supposed to be held once in every three months, was delayed due to continuous elections witnessed by the State. He urged the police department not to delay investigation of cases related to atrocities on SCs and STs and to book First Information Reports (FIRs) promptly after any offence.

Putting the onus of bringing violators of SC and ST rights on the committee, he said that by the next monitoring committee’s meeting, leaders of SC and ST organisations, as well as SIs and CIs from the community be invited to the meeting. He also urged the police department to observe civil rights day on 30th of every month in villages, when Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in villages would first have to be garlanded, followed by temple visit and then educating people in villages about eradication of untouchability and about rights of SCs and STs, in addition to educating them about the consequences of violating those rights.

The MP also requested District Collector K Sasanka, who is the Chairman of the committee, to hold job melas for SCs and STs, so that the unemployed youth could achieve socio-economic prosperity.

District Collector K Sasanka said that in case of any atrocity against SC or ST, RDO and District SC/ST Development Officer need to investigate first and submit a report to him, stating what kind of support was given to the victim. He also urged the officials to identify lands across the district which could be given to the victims of atrocities.

The Collector said that while 8 cases were booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in 2018, in 2019 18 cases were booked. All the pending cases were discussed during the meeting, which was also attended by Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy and Alampur MLA VM Abraham.

