Ensure successful implementation of new revenue act: KCR to officials

Hyderabad: Calling for a marked difference in the working of the Revenue department, following the enactment of the new revenue Act in the State, Chief Minister K Chadrashkhar Rao has urged the revenue employees to strive for the successful implementation of the new regulation. He wanted them to work in unison and with full commitment to make the Act a great success.

Speaking with the representatives of the Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday, the Chief Minister wanted them to work with a positive attitude bringing the much needed confidence among the public about the department there by earning a good name to the government. “The department must consider the interest of the poor in SC, ST, BC and OBCs as paramount and strive for their betterment. There is improvement in people’s awareness and based on that there was difference in the attitude of the Police department, similarly you must also change,” he advised.

He wanted them to interact with the people that visit their offices politely in a dignified manner and to listen to their problems with a patient ear. “In the past all the hard working officers at the village and mandal levels were respected and adored by the people as incarnation of god himself, we must bring back such culture again,” he said. He added that the people observe how the government officer is behaving with them keenly, and it is in the best interest of the officers to exude positive attitude in solving their problems.

People Centric

He said that the new Act is a part of the several people centric decisions taken by the State government. “This piece of Act is not against any one. Revenue staff which discharges 54 different duties and work round the clock during elections and natural calamities is doing commendable work,” he said appreciating their work. He then directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to complete promotion process at all levels of the revenue department and also to disburse vehicle allowance to Tahasildars without any delay.

Better Facilities

Chief Minister declared that an amount of Rs 60 crore has been granted to improve facilities at the offices of tahasildars in the State. He also directed the officers to ensure that there is dearth of funds for protocol and other office maintenance expenditures in those offices. He made it clear that the Village Revenue Officers (VRO) will given options to join other departments without causing any inconvenience to them.

“The State exchequer will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 260 crore by giving the VROs a pay scale but the government is ready to take up that burden on humanitarian grounds,” Chief Minister Said. He assured the revenue staff that the government will always be supportive whenever they face any predicament while discharging their duties.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Rytu Bandhu Samithi State President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy , Chief Minister Secretary Smitha Sabharwal, TRESA State President Vanga Ravinder Reddy and 60 TRESA representatives participated in the meeting.

TRESA assures full support

Meanwhile, the TRESA has declared its unflinching support to the implementation of the new Revenue Act. President Vanga Ravinder Reddy, general secretary K Gautam Kumar , members Manne Prabhakar, Ramakrishna, Banala Ram Reddy, Desya Nayak, Nagamani, Vani Reddy, Sailaja, Madhavi, Palnati Srinivas Reddy and Niranjan who met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan thanked him for bringing in the new legislation. They declared their support to the government in the implementation of the Act.

They also thanked the Chief Minister for handing over the responsibility of registrations to Tahasildars. They said that they will keep their promise to the Chief Minister by providing best services to the people. They also demanded the Chief Minister for the appointment of CCLA (Chief Commissioner of Land Administration) and urged the Chief Minister to retain eligible VROs in Revenue department, and to promote those who have performed well. They also urged the Chief Minister to fill the vacancies in the department , increase staff, regularise computer operators and a separate meeting with the Tahasildars before they take up the registration responsibilities.

Chief Minister responded positively and directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Secretary Smitha Sabharwal to look into the matter and solve the issues at the earliest.

