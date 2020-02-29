Ensurity unveils device with encrypted storage, biometric authentication

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based cybersecurity company Ensurity Technologies announced its second FIDO2, an encrypted storage with biometric authentication. The company, which is a member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, has combined the authentication with encrypted storage in its new solution ThinC AUTH+. It provides users biometric authentication along with encrypted data storage facility. It provides passwordless access to Azure AD accounts and Windows 10 systems. It provides encrypted storage (up to 256GB) on the drive and is designed on the USB 3.0 interface. The device allows users to create partitions for storing and sharing the data. This can be locked to a PC or a network and discourage use of a USB within office environment. A software tool allows users to manage fingerprints, user groups, partitions and PIN to partitions.

