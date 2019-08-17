Enter the world of gigabytes & digital lingo

By | Published: 12:46 am 10:12 pm

A stroll along Park Lane in Secunderabad takes you to a different world. Gigabytes, terabytes, RAMs and drives among others rule the Chenoy Trade Centre (CTC), which has been the city’s largest trading centre for computers and peripherals for over three decades now.

With hundreds of computer shops inside the multi-storeyed building right from the cellar to the top floor, this computer bazaar existed much before the IT wave swept across Hyderabad and still holds its own, with popular shops such as Shweta Computer Bazaar, Global Technologies, Regenersis India Pvt Ltd, Dell, and so on.

Right from computer peripherals such as mouse, keyboards, monitors, printers, CPUs, RAMs, scanners and accessories including CDs, printer cartridges, pen drives, hard discs, memory cards, earphones, speakerphones – you name it, CTC has it.

Shopkeepers here speak the digital lingo of bytes and use the same to explain the speed of RAM, microprocessor or the functionality of a motherboard.

Helpful shopkeepers suggest ‘mix-and-match’ to the interested buyer so that the final output of the computer is maximum and fast. Most of the shops here assemble computers that can be customised as per the requirements and budget of the customer. Computer repairs and upgrading of computers, too, are done here.

Sai Kumar, a shop owner, says one could purchase a laptop for Rs 16,000 with basic configurations or splurge Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh on a high-end laptop.

“We usually witness heavy rush in the evenings and Saturday, and most of the shops brim with consumers during this time,” he shares.

Almost all top brands such as Apple, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and Toshiba, to name a few, have exclusive stores here. The prices, the shopkeepers claim, are reasonable compared to other places. Bargaining is also possible in this market and it opens up more options to obtain electronic products.

However, you need to be careful and keep all factors in mind before purchasing a desktop, laptop, printer, hard disk and any spare part from this place. Purchase a product from this market after checking aspects like model, specifications, prices and warranty.

Before the advent of online shopping, CTC used to be the main source and destination for buying laptops and computer peripherals. But now, consumers have stopped walking to stores and are reviewing and comparing products in the store to online and other retailer deals.

According to shop owners in CTC, online shopping sites such as Flipkart and Amazon have impacted their sales. Companies are turning to their websites to push people to come into their online store and make a purchase through tempting discounts and offers.

They say that all the products purchased online might not be original and one can enjoy the originality, quality of desktop and laptop only if they check the product from a store and neglect product reviews and recommendations as most of them are paid ones.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .