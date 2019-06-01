Entertaining options for gaming enthusiasts

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 7:44 pm 7:45 pm

Games have been a superior form of entertainment for as long as one can remember. And with them being digitised now, they are twice as enjoyable only making them better than ever. Here a few games that every gaming enthusiast, whether you’re on team Apple or team android, must try and win to vindicate themselves in the gaming world.

Godzilla Defence Force

A stand-alone, base management game, Godzilla Defence Force virtually takes you around different cities around the globe to defend them against gigantic beasts. With these monsters loose around the world, being a threat to innocent civilians, it’s up to you to recruit them in order to save the mankind.

The Gardens Between

The Gardens Between is a beautiful puzzle adventure that you need to experience. Explore the world of stunning visuals of island gardens with best friends Arina and Frent while manipulating time to solve puzzles and highlight the lines of a poignant narrative that takes you through their time as friendship. Available now on the Apple store, this iOS application is one you definitely want to get on in.

Daggerhood

For folks looking for a more hardcore experience, you are guaranteed to certainly find it in Daggerhood. Playing on the idea of the fictional characters in the game, Vincent S. Daggerhood’s skill of thieving, this mischievous game displays a background where he was once invincible but, later, gets caught in a pickle. Help Daggerhood steal the king’s gold to once again reclaim himself as the mighty looter.

Despotism 3k

Get dragged into the dark world of a despotic society in the newly-realised Android game, Despotism 3k. You play as an AI overlord and you use humans to run your equipment. And while humans have a finite amount of energy and die frequently, you have the opposite. With a unique composition with every play-through, experience this fun-filled game for yourself right now.