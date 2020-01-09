‘Entha Manchivaadavuraa’ filled vacuum in Kalyan Ram’s film career

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Young Tiger Jr NTR made a public appearance after a very long time. Fans got to see him when he attended pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram’s Entha Manchivaadavuraa. Besides his on-screen performances, the actor is known for his oratory skill, the trait he inherited from his grandfather, legendary actor late NT Rama Rao.

“There had always been a vacuum in my brother’s filmy career, although he has done a dozen superhit movies in Telugu touching various genres of thriller and romance. However, director Satish Vegesna has filled the gap with this movie Entha Manchivaadavuraa. I had always wanted to see my brother in a good family drama and this movie fulfilled my wish,” he said while congratulating everyone on the dais and wishing them all the best for its release.

The actor further extended Sankranti greetings too. However, NTR ended his speech abruptly. This has surprised his fans and industry people who have been waiting to know about NTR’s much-awaited movie RRR.

Speaking during the event, Kalyan Ram congratulated Aditya Music for venturing into film production.

“The movie is being released on January 15. My fans, who are all waiting for my film, will surely feel satisfaction after watching the movie. Sankranti is known to be a festival of film industry too,” he said.

Mehreen Pirzada, the female lead actor in the movie, thanked the producer and director for the opportunity she got through Entha Manchivaadavuraa. “The title applies not just to the film but also to the entire film crew who are good human beings as well as thorough professionals,” she said.

Sridevi Movies’s founder Sivalanka Krishna Prasad, who is also presenting the movie, praised Kalyan Ram for the dedication and commitment that the latter showed during the shooting of the project. “All Nandamuri heroes are known for their dedication towards cinema. I had worked with actor Balakrishna garu and now with Kalyan. His movie Entha Manchivaadavuraa will surely impress audiences,” he added.

Rajeev Kanakala said he is being portrayed in a very special role. The actor thanked the producers and director for considering him for the role. Actor TNR is essaying a negative role in the Kalyan Ram starrer.

