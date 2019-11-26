‘Entha Manchivaadavuraa’ to hit screens on January 15

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Upcoming action-based family drama starring Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles, titled Entha Manchivaadavuraa has wrapped up its shooting recently. The movie is being directed by Satish Vegeshna while music company Aditya Music forayed into producing as it is bankrolling the project under the banner Aditya Music India Private Limited.

The theatrical trailer has created quite a buzz as Kalyan Ram is starring in the family drama. After scoring a hit with his recent outing 118, Kalyan Ram has pinned high hopes in Entha Manchivaadavuraa. The makers are planning to release the movie on January 15.

With four singles and fight sequences, director Satish is positive about making a decent watch for the Telugu audience. His previous movie Sathamanam Bhavathi and Srinivasa Kalyanam were also family dramas based on love and bonding.

“Kalyan Ram and Satish Vegeshna have collaborated once again to bring out another family entertainer after Sathamanam Bhavathi. There is no doubt that Entha Manchivaadavuraa will definitely impress Telugu audience. The final schedule of the shooting was held in picturesque locations of Munnar, Kerala. Re-recording works will be commenced from December 1,” said producer Aditya Umesh Gupta. The music is being rendered by Gopi Sundar while cinematography is from Raj Thota.

