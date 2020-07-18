Entire nation is with Assam, says former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By | Published: 12:36 pm

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the people of Assam for their self determination in fight against the floods, saying entire nation is with them.

“The entire nation is with Assam. The people of Assam are facing this problem with all their grit and their self-determination nature and they will recover from this disaster. I appeal entire Congress workers to extend all possible help,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

On Friday, the flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim, as five more deaths were reported, taking the death toll due to the monsoon deluge to 76, while around 36 lakh people in 28 of the state’s 33 districts have been affected.

According to the officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), of the 36 lakh flood-affected people, around 22 lakh are in four districts – Dhubri (8,92,109), Goalpara (4,43,768), Barpeta (4,29,708) and Morigaon (4,24,541).

Forest Department and ASDMA officials also said that at least 86 animals were killed, while 125 animals were rescued as 95 per cent of the world-famous Kaziranga national park, home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros, was inundated.