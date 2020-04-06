Entire paddy to be procured in 30-45 days: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Karimnagar: A whopping one crore tonnes of paddy was expected to arrive at paddy purchasing centres (PPCs) across the State this yasangi, said BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday.

A total of 6,900 PPCs were established across the State, of which 224 centres had already been inaugurated and 4,520 tonnes of paddy purchased in various districts. The entire crop would be procured in 30 to 45 days, he said.

The Minister, inaugurating a paddy procurement centre at Gangadhara, said for the first time in the history of the State that such a huge quantity of paddy crop was produced in yasangi. Previously, the production was around 45 lakh tonnes, which had more than doubled now.

Kamalakar said such a massive production was only because of the availability of Kaleshwaram water, 24-hour power supply and welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima.

Anticipating a high yield and also the spread of Covid-19, they had decided to set up 6,900 PPCs in the State, against 3,000 set up every year. In the wake of the pandemic, the Chief Minister instructed officials to set up them in every village.

Stating that two centres were set up in big villages, the Minister said the government was ready to purchase every grain produced in the State.

Besides providing hand sanitisers, measures to maintain social distancing at the centres were also taken. Instead of rushing the crop at one go, farmers should bring their produce according to the slot allocated to them by agriculture officials, he said.

Talking about Karimnagar, the Minister said 3.60 lakh tonnes of the crop was likely to arrive at PPCs since the paddy was sowed in 2.19 lakh acres in the district. There are 313 villages in Karimnagar district. As against 214 PPCs before, 339 centres were established this time, Minister said.

