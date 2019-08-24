Entire world surprises over Kaleshwram technology: Koppula Eashwar

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Jagitial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar said that the entire world was surprised over the technology used for the construction of the State government’s prestigious Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in order to realise the dream of irrigating 1 crore acres of agriculture lands in the State.

In order to cater to the irrigation and drinking water needs of people by utilizing Godavari waters, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had designed Kaleshwaram project according to the feasibilities.

Said the Minister, who laid a foundation stone for CC road being constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore in Raikal mandal headquarters on Saturday, said the people are getting the benefit of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar stated that Telangana State became a role model in introducing and implementation of various developmental and welfare schemes for the upliftment of the poor.

The development, which had been neglected during the last 70 years, has been done within five years by the Telangana government. Besides round the clock power supply to the agriculture sector, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema were also introduced by the TRS government to aid the debt-burden farming community.

With a view to provide safe piped drinking water to each and every household, Mission Bhagiradha was materialsed and so far, 46,000 link tanks were renovated under Mission Kakatiya scheme to revive minor irrigation sector in rural areas, he said.

The Minister said the Telangana government strived for quality education by with Gurukulam residential schools on par with corporate level education to poor students.

