Entrance test for TS residential welfare institutions on June 8

By | Published: 3:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies on Monday informed that admissions into its BA,BBA,B.Com and BSc English medium courses offered in 30 TSWRDCWs and TTWRDCs will be conducted on the basis on a common entrance test – TGUGCET-2019.

The test will be conducted on June 8 from 10.30 a.m. to 1p.m. In addition to this, another test will be conducted on the same day from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for admission into TSWRAFPDCW, Bhongir, TSWREIS Secretary R.S Praveen Kumar said at a press conference here on Monday.

Online applications with an amount of Rs.100 (Rs.350 for TSWRAFPDCW) towards entrance fee will be accepted up to May 22. Candidates who passed intermediate or equivalent in 2018/2019 with a minimum of 40 per cent are eligible to apply.

Candidates appearing for the advance supplementary exam to be held in May/June 2019 are also eligible to apply for the test.

Kumar said the parents annual income should be less than Rs.1.50 lakh in rural areas and Rs.2 lakh in urban areas. “Our colleges are showing excellent results in the semester examination with two and half to three times more than the universities average result percentage,” he added.

More details are available on the website:- http://www.tswreis.in

