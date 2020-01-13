Entrepreneur with a ‘special’ touch in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:03 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: “We are capable, but it is the mindset that makes one disabled,” says Koppula Vasundhara, a social entrepreneur and founder of event management company Weave Medias.

Against all odds, Vasundhara started Weave Medias in 2013. The six-year-long journey has not been a bed of roses. But, the 31-year-old navigated the journey with self-belief, determination and confidence and did not let any obstacle come in her way of becoming an entrepreneur.

Diagnosed with polio at the age of 5, Vasundhara was always told by her mother to go for a government job for financial stability, security and comfort. But her aspirations were pegged higher. Vasundhara always dreamt of becoming a news anchor. After a good four-year struggle in the media industry, she decided to start her own company.

“More than the physical dependency, it is the financial dependency that hampers our growth. For people like us, it is the lack of minimum facilities and difficulty in getting a job that weakens our morale. I have understood this through my personal experience and the outcome is Weave Medias,” says the former scriptwriter and programme producer.

‘Event’ful Start

The major focus of Weave Medias is on conducting events for differently-abled and through these events help them get recognition and provide them with an opportunity to “realise their dreams and lead a satisfying life”.

The first event which the company conducted was Visually Challenged Cricket League (VCCL) where 120 players formed into six teams played matches spread across two days. The event, in which Vasundhra invested in her own capacity, was a success.

Still, it took three years before they could hold their next event. With Miss Ability in 2018, Vasundhra hoped to get sponsorship and garner support for the differently-abled models. The event gained prominence, but sponsorship and modelling assignments for the winners were hard to come by. This did not deter her.

Recently, her company organised ‘Pride of Hyderabad’ where not just differently-abled but even 100 able-bodied achievers were given awards in 10 categories. The founder plans to conduct similar awards event for business icons this year and for this has got the support of the State government.

“On our agenda is setting up a T-Hub-like facility for differently-abled entrepreneurs in Hyderabad. Our motto is simple — employ, empower and entrepreneurship,” she says.

